BRIEF-Stada's board said to consider replacement of CEO - Bloomberg
* Bloomberg reports Stada's board considering replacement of CEO Wiedenfels
July 4Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 15 percent stake in a Wuhan-based pharma tech company for 97.5 million yuan and will hold 25 percent stake in target company after transaction
* Says co completes acquisition of 75 percent stake in Beijing-based bio-tech firm