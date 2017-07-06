BRIEF-Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical sets IPO pricing at 7.21 yuan/shr
July 6 Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
July 6 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.030002 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sOgIoo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 6 Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Celgene Corporation enters into global strategic immuno-oncology collaboration with BeiGene to advance PD-1 inhibitor program for solid tumor cancers