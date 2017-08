Feb 20 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Land Ltd

* FY net profit was RMB2.88 billion versus RMB 2.99 billion

* FY revenue was RMB20.35 billion versus RMB15.99 billion

* Board of director recommended payment of final dividend of RMB0.20 per share(beforetax)

* "Looking ahead to 2017, supply-side reforms are expected to continue to deliver effective results"

* The group aims to achieve a full-year target of RMB50 billion in contracted sales.