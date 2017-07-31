BRIEF-Beijing Certificate Authority says cooperation regarding information service

1 Min Read
July 31(Reuters) - Beijing Certificate Authority Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sign collaboration agreement with CapInfo Company Limited and a Beijing-based technology firm respectively, regarding two information service related topics
* Says its Beijing-based wholly owned unit plans to sign collaboration agreement with CapInfo Company Limited and an institute regarding information service related topic
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uDdZMD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)