an hour ago
BRIEF-Beijing Certificate Authority says cooperation regarding information service
July 31, 2017 / 10:00 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Beijing Certificate Authority says cooperation regarding information service

1 Min Read

July 31(Reuters) - Beijing Certificate Authority Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign collaboration agreement with CapInfo Company Limited and a Beijing-based technology firm respectively, regarding two information service related topics

* Says its Beijing-based wholly owned unit plans to sign collaboration agreement with CapInfo Company Limited and an institute regarding information service related topic

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uDdZMD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

