BRIEF-Beijing city govt extends property curbs to bungalows
April 4, 2017 / 5:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Beijing city govt extends property curbs to bungalows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - The Beijing municipal government has further tightened its curbs on home purchasing to include residential bungalows, in an effort to rein in market speculation, according to a statement posted on the website of its housing committee.

Starting April 3, the following applicants will be disqualified from buying residential bungalows:

* Singles or families without local registrations that already own an apartment in the city.

* Families with local registrations that already own two or more apartments.

* Households without local registrations that can not provide tax returns or social insurances for at least five consecutive years. source text: here (Reporting by Chen Aizhu)

