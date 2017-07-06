BRIEF-Happigo Home Shopping to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.45 uan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
July 6 Beijing E-techstar Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13
July 6 YGsoft Inc : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 12