BRIEF-T-Bull no. of co's games downloads in June at 8.5 mln
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN H1 AT 248.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 10Beijing Egova Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 35 percent to 45 percent, or to be 61.6 million yuan to 66.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (45.6 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue of main business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vhPu6y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN H1 AT 248.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY SHAREHOLDERS HAD APPROVED A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AND/OR THE ISSUE OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND FOR A TOTAL OF 10 MILLION EUROS IN FIVE YEARS