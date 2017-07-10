July 10Beijing Egova Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 35 percent to 45 percent, or to be 61.6 million yuan to 66.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (45.6 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue of main business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vhPu6y

