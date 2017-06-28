BRIEF-iangsu Hoperun Software to sell property unit for 14.6 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in Jiangsu-based property unit to an individual Li Ning, for 14.6 million yuan
June 28 Beijing eGOVA Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 29 pending share private placement plan
PARIS, June 28 A global cyber attack on Tuesday hit the terminal payments of French retailer Auchan in its stores in Ukraine but the incident is now over, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.