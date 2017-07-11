BRIEF-TowneBank announces public offering of subordinated notes
* Says launched a public offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027
July 11 Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche 5-yr mid-term bills worth 650 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xv36ma
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says launched a public offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027
* Rent-A-Center - Vintage Capital Management made unsolicited proposal to buy 100 pct of stock of co in a go-private transaction for $15.00 per share