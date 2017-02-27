BRIEF-wige Media AG anticipates positive performance in 2017
Feb 27 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says its 2016 preliminary net profit up 83.1 percent at 736.3 million yuan ($107.13 million) from a year ago
PARIS, March 7 French media giant Vivendi said on Tuesday it would cut the number of its supervisory board members from 14 to 12, effectively increasing the grip of chairman Vincent Bollore on the group.
