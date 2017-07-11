BRIEF-DIC Asset raises FFO forecasts for 2017 to EUR 59-61 mln
* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DIC ASSET AG APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE BY 8 PERCENT
July 11 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group
* Consideration payable by Beijian Inland Port is RMB299.9 million
* Unit Beijian Inland Port and Beijing Urban Construction entered into construction contract
* Beijing Urban Construction will provide certain construction services to Beijian Inland Port Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DIC ASSET AG APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE BY 8 PERCENT
July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday: