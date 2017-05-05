PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 Beijing Gehua Catv Network
* Says it signs service contract for 117.0 million yuan ($16.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pMDaOW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement of company in relation to inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.