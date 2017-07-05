BRIEF-Tomtom and Baidu to develop unified HD maps for autonomous driving
* TOMTOM AND BAIDU JOIN FORCES TO DEVELOP UNIFIED HIGH DEFINITION MAPS FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING
July 5Beijing Global Safety Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will invest 3.5 million yuan to set up a Hefei-based IT company with partners
* Says its unit will hold 35 percent stake in IT company
HELSINKI, July 5 Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese handset maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.