Microsoft to offer local version of Azure cloud service

WASHINGTON, July 10 Microsoft Corp on Monday unveiled a new service that allows customers to use its cloud technology on their own servers, part of the company's efforts to refocus its product line to compete more effectively with rivals Amazon.com Inc and Google. “One of the key differentiations we have with Azure versus our two biggest competitors in the cloud platform space is our ability to support true hybrid solutions,” Judson Althoff, Microsoft's executive vice president of wo