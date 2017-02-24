BRIEF-Siili Solutions H2 EBITDA up at EUR 2.9 million
* H2 revenue 24.6 million euros ($26.07 million) versus 21.0 million euros year ago
Feb 24 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement to acquire marine technology related assets, share trade remains suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kTvXNR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* H2 revenue 24.6 million euros ($26.07 million) versus 21.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 total operating revenue $3.1 million versus $6.4 million year ago