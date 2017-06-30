BRIEF-Kew Media Group maintains prospectus forecast of 2017 adjusted ebitda of $19.1 mln
* Kew Media Group provides an update and releases unaudited pro forma financial results for first quarter of 2017
June 30Beijing Hualubaina Film & TV Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5u2ohz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bison capital to make significant strategic investment in cinedigm