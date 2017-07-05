BRIEF-Global Infotech to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 13
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.08 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
July 5 Beijing Huaye Capital Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/byYKeh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.08 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
* Shares traded at A$9.40 a year earlier, before profit downgrade