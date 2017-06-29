BRIEF-Lootom Telcovideo Network to sell entire shares in Chongqing-based tech unit for 3.3 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 54.9 percent stake (entire shares) in Chongqing-based tech unit for 3.3 million yuan
June 29Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a new unit in Beijing, as intelligent technology research institute engaged in new technology and new products
* Says accumulated 95.4 million shares of co (7.44 percent stake) held by its actual Tu Guoshen and persons acting in concert, were frozen by the Court