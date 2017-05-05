BRIEF-Blackline Inc files to say selling stockholders offering about 3.5 mln shares of co's common stock
* Blackline Inc files to say selling stockholders offering about 3.5 million shares of co's common stock
May 5 Beijing Join-cheer Software Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t517rU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Blackline Inc files to say selling stockholders offering about 3.5 million shares of co's common stock
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.