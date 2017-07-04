BRIEF-ICO Group's controlling shareholders disposes 100 mln shares of co
* Informed by Friends True Limited, one of controlling shareholders of co that it has disposed of 100 million shares of co
July 4 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 400 million yuan ($58.83 million) 3-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2td6NfL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Informed by Friends True Limited, one of controlling shareholders of co that it has disposed of 100 million shares of co
* Says V L Fanesh has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ulAkCy) Further company coverage: