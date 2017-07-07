July 7 Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd

* Cheng Ching Fu has been appointed as an executive director and chief financial officer of co

* Siu Kin Wai has been appointed as chief executive officer of company​

* Wan Lee Cham has resigned as an executive director and chief financial officer

* Qian Xu, an executive director has ceased to be chief executive officer of company