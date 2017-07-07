BRIEF-Yintech to form joint venture with Sina
* Yintech to form joint venture with Sina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd
* Cheng Ching Fu has been appointed as an executive director and chief financial officer of co
* Siu Kin Wai has been appointed as chief executive officer of company
* Wan Lee Cham has resigned as an executive director and chief financial officer
* Qian Xu, an executive director has ceased to be chief executive officer of company Source text (bit.ly/2tTaKH6) Further company coverage:
BANJUL, July 7 Chinese and French companies are bidding to help Gambia build up its Atlantic port Banjul to be what industry sources say could be a rival to neighbouring Senegal's Dakar.