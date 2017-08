March 2 (Reuters) - Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd

* U.S.$300,000,000 4.375% guaranteed bonds due 2020 and disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules

* Company and issuer entered into a subscription agreement with joint lead managers and bookrunners

* Net proceeds from subscription of bonds, are estimated to be approximately U.S.$292 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: