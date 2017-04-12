BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into guarantee agreement ii with financing parties and joint venture party
* Entered into loan agreement ii with joint venture company in connection with loans with maximum aggregate amount of rmb200 million
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.