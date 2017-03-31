BRIEF-Beijing Properties says unit entered into S&P agreement

March 31 (Reuters) - Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd :

* Unit of co and purchaser, a unit of Beijing Medical, Beijing Properties and Beijing Medical entered into s&p agreement

* Vendor agreed to sell and purchaser agreed to purchase sale share and shareholder's loan, at a total consideration of HK$900 million

* Beijing Enterprises Health And Medical Resources Group to sell and Beijing Enterprises Health Resources Co to purchase sale share and shareholder's loan