BRIEF-Wipro Infrastructure Engg announces strategic alliance with Israel Aerospace Industries

* Wipro infrastructure engineering - co, israel aerospace industries announced strategic alliance for manufacturing composite aerostructure parts, assemblies Source text - [Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Partners with Israel Aerospace Industries Bangalore, India, July 5, 2017: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), part of Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. and Israel's prime aerospace and defense manufacturer, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), today announced a strategic alliance for manufacturing