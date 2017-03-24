BRIEF-Blackberry awarded $814.9 mln in Qualcomm arbitration
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm
March 24 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 315.4 percent to 345.3 percent, or to be 7.2 million yuan to 7.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 1.7 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased operating income and contribution from subsidiaries
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions