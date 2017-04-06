BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it changed CFO of the company to Zhang Bingxia from Li Wei, effective April 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JiSNir
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment