BRIEF-Linewell Software wins police digital trunking communication system project worth 60.1 mln yuan
* Says it won Quanzhou city police digital trunking communication system project worth 60.1 million yuan
July 6Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will sell 100 percent stake in Tianjin-based software unit for 70 million yuan
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2014 1 0150277.2), for front end assembly method suitable for mobile phone, valid for 20 years