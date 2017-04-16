BRIEF-Quotient to buy Crisp Mobile
* Quotient signs definitive agreement to acquire Crisp Mobile
April 16 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co
* Says it scraps assset restructuring as concerning parties failed to reach agreement, share trade to resume on April 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ppVexy
* Mood Media Corp - agreement to sell bis to econocom for $20.2 million in cash less escrow and fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: