July 6Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 150 million yuan to 162.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (125 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NsYuV9

