BRIEF-Visa reports availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 150 million yuan to 162.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (125 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NsYuV9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, July 6 Tencent Holdings' online publishing subsidiary has sought a waiver from Hong Kong listing rules to allow it to withhold shareholding information of some executives, drawing criticism from corporate governance advocates.