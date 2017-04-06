BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 Beijing Transtrue Technology Inc :
* Says actual controller proposed to pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment