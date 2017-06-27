BRIEF-ZTE signs agreement to buy land site for 3.5 bln yuan in Shenzhen
* Says it signs agreement to buy land site for 3.5 billion yuan ($513.72 million) in Shenzhen
June 27 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit signs contracts totalling 700.0 million yuan ($102.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ucgo40
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8273 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* A SWEDISH AUTHORITY CHOOSES ADVENICA'S CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS IN A NEW PROJECT