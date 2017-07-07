LG Electronics says Q2 profit likely rose 14 percent y/y
SEOUL, July 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 percent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.
July 7Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 4 million yuan to set up a Suzhou-based information company with partners
* Says it will hold 40 percent stake in Suzhou-based information company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hgbbF8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL, July 7 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 percent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.
July 7 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd :