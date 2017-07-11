July 11Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to increase by 1342.14 percent to 1385.84 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (3.4 million yuan) * In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 FY 2017 to be 40 million yuan to 41.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TDgtzg

