Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
May 3 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned investment subsidiary in Hong Kong, with registered capital of 5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8SZO8R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
HONG KONG/MOSCOW Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.