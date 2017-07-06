BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies sets up venture capital investment JV with partners
* Says it completed establishment of venture capital investment JV registered at 50 million yuan in Tianjin, with three partners
July 6 Beijingwest Industries International Ltd -
* results of group for five months ended 31 may 2017 has declined significantly
* It is expected that group would record consolidated net loss for first half year of 2017
* Expected result due to costs of raw material which have an adverse impact on gross profit margin of co
* Expected result due to costs of raw materials increasing which have an adverse impact on gross profit margin of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 74.0 million yuan to 86.4 million yuan