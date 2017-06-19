BRIEF-Webster enters into agreement with commonwealth government
* Total consideration payable to Webster by completion of transaction is $78 million
June 19Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd :
* Says it will scrap milk powder renovation project which is undertaken by wholly owned Hangzhou subsidiary due to policy reasons
* Expected investment amount is 350 million yuan
* FY net profit attributable HK$4.15 billion versus HK$ 2.27 billion