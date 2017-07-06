BRIEF-Isuzu Motors India reduces prices of its SUV models in range of 6 pct-12 pct
* Announced revised prices of its vehicle models with GST rates applicable from July 1, 2017
July 6 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 30 percent y/y versus net profit of 146.8 million yuan ($21.58 million) year ago
* Says it sold 303,064 vehicles in H1, up 21.0 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ttrp1B; bit.ly/2utFrRc
($1 = 6.8020 Chinese yuan renminbi)
HONG KONG, July 6 LeEco founder Jia Yueting has resigned as chairman of its main listed unit, Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp, and will take up the chairman role at LeEco's car unit, the company said.