BRIEF-Russia's standards agency says Fiat Chrysler recalls 8,890 cars
MOSCOW, May 22 Russian standards agency Rosstandart says:
May 5 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says it sold 56,296 vehicles in April versus 49,771 vehicles year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q6sOfT
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 22 Russian standards agency Rosstandart says:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.