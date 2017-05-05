BRIEF-Western Gas names Jaime Casas new CFO
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
May 5 Belden Inc
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
* Belden - Rescinded proposal to acquire 100% of Digi International in light of fiscal Q2 2017 results and full-year 2017 outlook reported by Digi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years-IMM