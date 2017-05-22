FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
#Market News
May 22, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Belden Inc:

* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Belden Inc - amended and restated credit agreement amends and restates company's prior credit agreement entered into on October 3, 2013

* Belden - amended and restated credit agreement extends maturity date of credit facility until May 16, 2022

* Belden - amended and restated credit agreement removes company's U.K. subsidiaries from credit facility Source text - bit.ly/2qarTHp Further company coverage:

