5 months ago
BRIEF-Belimo Holding FY net income at CHF 69.8 mln, up 24.1 pct YOY
March 13, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Belimo Holding FY net income at CHF 69.8 mln, up 24.1 pct YOY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Belimo Holding AG:

* Says FY sales in Swiss francs increased 8.2 percent to 533.7 million Swiss francs ($529.62 million)

* Says higher growth seen in first half-year of 2016 could not be continued in second half

* FY Operating income (EBIT) at 87.0 million francs versus 74.6 million francs year ago

* Says FY net income rose by 24.1 percent year-on-year to 69.8 million francs

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of 75 francs per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

