BRIEF-Bemis Co estimates incurring restructuring expenses of $65-$75 mln
July 7 Bell Helicopter:
Bell 525 Relentless program resumed flight test activity after receiving experimental certificate renewal from FAA
July 7 Apple Inc on Friday disputed the timeline of events leading up the disclosure by Imagination Technologies Group Plc that Apple plans to drop the graphics chip supplier, a loss of the UK company's largest customer that sent shares plummeting.