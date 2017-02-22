FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 22, 2017 / 11:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bell announces offering of MTN debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bce Inc

* Bell announces offering of MTN debentures

* Net proceeds of offering are intended to be used principally to partially fund acquisition by BCE of Manitoba Telecom Services

* Announced public offering of cdn $1.5 billion of MTN debentures in two series pursuant to its medium term notes program

* Says the $1 billion 2.70 pct MTN debentures, series M-44, will be dated February 27, 2017, will mature on February 27, 2024

* Says $500 million 4.45 pct MTN debentures, series M-45, will be dated February 27, 2017, will mature on February 27, 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

