3 months ago
BRIEF-Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker
May 15, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - BCE Inc

* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker

* Bell Canada says there is no indication that any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed from the illegal access

* Bell Canada - Bell has determined that information obtained contains email addresses, customer names and/or telephone numbers

* Bell Canada says has been working closely with RCMP cyber crime unit in its investigation and has informed office of privacy commissioner

* Bell Canada - Incident is not connected to recent global wannacry malware attacks

* Bell Canada - Illegally accessed information contains about 1.9 million active email addresses and approximately 1,700 names and active phone numbers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

