6 months ago
BRIEF-Bell FY profit rose by 6.1 pct to CHF 101 million
February 23, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bell FY profit rose by 6.1 pct to CHF 101 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bell AG:

* FY profit rose by 6.1 percent to 101 million Swiss francs ($100.05 million)

* Adjusted for special effects, FY EBIT amounts to 154 million francs, which represents an increase of 20.7 million francs (+15.6 percent) over the previous year

* Anticipates that the difficult framework conditions will continue throughout the current year, in particular due to the continued volatility in the prices for raw materials and the fact that competition remains fierce Source text - bit.ly/2lNnefI Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0095 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

