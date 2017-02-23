FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia acknowledges class action
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 23, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia acknowledges class action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bellamy's Australia Ltd

* Bellamy's australia limited acknowledges class action

* served with a representative proceeding filed against Bellamy's in federal court of Australia in Victoria.

* proceeding has been filed by Slater & Gordon Ltd on behalf of applicant

* proceeding brings claim on behalf of shareholders who acquired interest in Bellamy's shares between 14 April-12 december 2016 inclusive

* statement of claim includes allegations of contraventions of corporations act 2001 (CTH)

* Claims in relation to misleading or deceptive conduct and continuous disclosure obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.