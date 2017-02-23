BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia acknowledges class action

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bellamy's Australia Ltd

* Bellamy's australia limited acknowledges class action

* served with a representative proceeding filed against Bellamy's in federal court of Australia in Victoria.

* proceeding has been filed by Slater & Gordon Ltd on behalf of applicant

* proceeding brings claim on behalf of shareholders who acquired interest in Bellamy's shares between 14 April-12 december 2016 inclusive

* statement of claim includes allegations of contraventions of corporations act 2001 (CTH)

* Claims in relation to misleading or deceptive conduct and continuous disclosure obligations