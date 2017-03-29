FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia provides update on registration of Bellamy's products with CFDA
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2017 / 11:19 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia provides update on registration of Bellamy's products with CFDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Bellamy's Australia Ltd

* Update on registration of Bellamy's products with CFDA

* Bellamy's confirms that following discussions with Bega, its PRC products can no longer be registered at Bega's Derrimut Canning Line

* Continues to review multiple alternatives in relation to obtaining CFDA registration for its PRC products

* Also confirms that its manufacturing contract with Bega remains in place for other products

* While co is confident it will achieve registration of its PRC products with cfda, does not anticipate it will have registration in place by 1 Jan 2018

* "In 1H17, Bellamy's PRC products accounted for approximately $16 million worth of sales, comprising 14% of total sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

