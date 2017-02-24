BRIEF-Chasys to apply for loan of 5 bln won
* Says it will apply for a loan of 5 billion won from financial institute, to secure operation fund
Feb 24 Bellamy's Australia Ltd
* Hy revenue $118.3 million, up 12.5%
* Provides 2h17 guidance of revenue between $105m to $120m and ebit margin of between 8% and 10%
* HY npat $7.2 million versus $13.7 million
* FY17 revenue is expected to be between $220m to $240m with an ebit margin of between 8% and 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Feb 28 British engineering group GKN reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday, just beating market expectations, and said it would grow ahead of both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.