BRIEF-Jeep head says brand sales down 3 pct y/y so far in 2017
March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's head of Jeep brand says:
Feb 28 Bellamy's Australia Ltd
* Resignation of chairman
* Rob Woolley has resigned as a director and chairman of board
* Michael Wadley will act as interim chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's head of Jeep brand says:
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and 11 other Democrats said on Tuesday it was "critical" that the Trump administration leave in place new vehicle fuel efficiency rules, saying the higher standards were achievable.
* Jan. prelim. revenue 12.5 million zlotys ($3.07 million), down 74.4 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0680 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)